How Did Luka Dončić Take Down the Wolves? Plus, Previewing a Treacherous Road Trip

On today’s show, Dane is joined by Kyle Theige from SKOR North to discuss the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 104-99 loss in the rematch against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night at Target Center. Three-time All-Star Rudy Gobert returned, giving the Wolves a different look, which worked, but ultimately broke down.

Dane and Kyle get into what worked and how Luka Dončić eventually was able to overcome it and lead the Mavericks to a crucial victory.

Topics today include...

— The defense wasn’t the only thing that broke down. Anthony Edwards, D’Angelo Russell and Jaylen Nowell combining to shoot 0 for 16 from 3-point range. Were they just missing wide open shots? Did they take bad shots?

— How did Luka Dončić effectively dominate the Wolves’ defensive coverage down the stretch, and why did that ultimately prove to be the difference? Is this something that will be an issue moving forward or was it simply a product of how incredible of a player Dončić is?

— Rudy Gobert returns. How was he used in a different way defensively? Was it effective? Is the change something we may continue to see as a means of activating other members of the Wolves, such as Edwards and Russell?

— Why are the Timberwolves missing Taurean Prince, Kyle Anderson and Jordan McLaughlin so badly? What will they be able to bring once they return to the lineup?

— Looking ahead to the Wolves’ treacherous road trip over the holidays that features games against the Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks and New Orleans Pelicans. What are our predictions for the stretch and what will the Wolves need to do to avoid going 1-3 or 0-4?

