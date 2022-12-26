Minnesota Lynx Offseason Update Vol. 3: McBride Continues Strong Offseason in Turkey

Another week in the offseason is behind us, with the 2023 calendar year and the “busy time” in the WNBA offseason just about here.

While play is on pause in the WNBA before the new year begins in May, a few Minnesota Lynx players — Kayla McBride, Jessica Shepard and Bridget Carleton — continue to take the court overseas in Turkey, Italy and Spain. If you missed the previous Lynx Offseason Update a week ago, you can revisit how the Lynx trio performed over the week.

In the third edition of this weekly series, let’s dive into how the Lynx have performed overseas over the last week or so.

Kayla McBride

Fenerbahçe — EuroLeague — Istanbul, Turkey

McBride has been the top performing Lynx player overseas this offseason, continuing her strong offseason with Fenerbahçe. The Turkish Basketball Federation Women’s League Player of the Month for November has carried that stellar month into the final month of the calendar year both in Turkey-KBSL and EuroLeague action.

Over the last week, McBride played in one Turkey-KBSL game, posting 25 points, three assists, one rebound and one steal in 23 minutes. In one EuroLeague game, she struggled a bit shooting from the field, but still managed to record 11 points, four assists, two steals and one rebound in 27 minutes.

In December, McBride has averaged 18.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.2 steals in five Turkey-KBSL games, while averaging 17 points, 3.3 assists, 1.7 rebounds and 0.7 steals in three EuroLeague contests.

This offseason, McBuckets has averaged 21.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.0 steal over 29.4 minutes in 10 Turkey-KBSL games, and 17.9 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.0 steal over 36 minutes in seven EuroLeague appearances.

Jessica Shepard

Umana Reyer Venezia — Italy Serie A1/EuroCup — Venice, Italy

Shepard hasn’t played since the last Lynx Offseason Update, with her last appearance for Umana Reyer Venezia occurring Dec. 4. Before that point, she had played in 10 Italy Serie A1 contests along with four appearances in EuroCup play.

In her most recent action on Dec. 4, her only appearance in the month of December so far, Shepard tallied 12 points, two rebounds and one steal in 17 minutes during Italy-Serie A1 action.

This offseason, Shepard has averaged 19.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 25.3 minutes over 10 Italy Series A1 contests. She has averaged 15.5 points, eight rebounds and 2.3 assists in 23.3 minutes in four EuroCup games this year.

Bridget Carleton

Perfumerías Avenida — EuroLeague — Salamanca, Spain

Like Shepard, Carlton hasn’t played since the last Lynx Offseason Update, having played two Spain-LF Endesa games and two EuroLeague contests since joining Perfumerías Avenida in Spain in late November.

Carleton’s last appearance in Spain-LF Endesa action was on Dec. 17 when she finished with a Spain league season-high of 10 points, two rebounds, one block and one steal over 26 minutes. In those two Spain-LF Endesa appearances this offseason, Carleton has averaged six points, 1.5 rebounds and one steal over 23.5 minutes.

The last appearance for Carlton in EuroLeague play came on Dec. 14 when she posted 10 points, four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 24 minutes. In two EuroLeague contests this offseason, the forward holds averages of 13.5 points, two rebounds and one assist in 22.5 minutes.

In ever-important off-the-court news, Carlton was recently recognized by Sons of Kent Brewing Company in her hometown of Chatham, Ontario, Canada with the release of “BC#6”, a light lager craft beer. All proceeds of each sale of the craft beer, which became available Dec. 23, will go directly to the WISH Center in Carleton’s hometown of Chatham.

That will do it for this week’s Lynx Offseason Update. Happy Holidays to all of you and see you next week with another update on how the Lynx are performing overseas!