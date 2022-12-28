What Unexpected Things Have Happened in the Wolves’ 2022-23 Season?

On today’s show, Dane is joined by Jace Frederick of the Pioneer Press to put together a list of things we didn’t expect coming into the Minnesota Timberwolves season. In other words, what has played out in the first 34 games that we did not have on our 2022-23 bingo cards entering the season.

Some of the answers include...

— Rudy Gobert’s most natural individual fit in the starting lineup being his fellow three-time All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns

— Naz Reid’s game elevating to another level when it was unclear whether or not he would even be in the rotation. How much higher can he climb? Has he priced himself out of an extension in Minnesota?

— Anthony Edwards showing the ability to initiate the Wolves offense at a high level as the point guard. Will this continue throughout the season or is it an experiment reserved for this period without the injured Towns?

— How infrequent pick and roll has been for this team. Is it going to pick up as the season progresses? How might the team look to incorporate it as it progresses to full strength and looks to integrate every player’s best strength into its offensive attack?

— Austin Rivers asserting himself as a must-play rotation guy. How well has he filled the Patrick Beverley role he was projected to fill entering the season? Where has he surprised us most with his contributions so far?

— The defensive rebounding being worse than last season. Why isn’t it any better than last season? Is it a systemic problem, personnel problem, or a coaching problem?

