What Can We Expect From the Timberwolves While Karl-Anthony Towns Recovers?

On today’s show, Dane is joined by Kyle Theige of SKOR North to discuss the Minnesota Timberwolves 109-101 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night. The game began a new chapter of the Wolves season, given that star forward Karl-Anthony Towns (right calf strain) figures to miss the next four-to-six weeks.

Dane and Kyle try to dig for themes from the Memphis game — notably Anthony Edwards’ evolution into the main engine of the team — which could come to define this chapter, and potentially change how Timberwolves Head Coach Chris Finch goes about reintegrating KAT into the schematics of the team, whenever that time comes.

Today’s topics include:

— Anthony Edwards becoming the main character on both ends. How did his offensive diet change? Will his evolution on that end include better chemistry with another All-Star teammate in Rudy Gobert?

— Hello, spread pick and roll. What about spread PnR will help open up the offense? Who might it benefit? How might this element of the offense continue to grow over the next month?

— What went into the decision to start Wendell Moore Jr. in Jaden McDaniels’ (illness) absence? How was he able to do such an impressive job defending Ja Morant? How might Finch and the Wolves’ coaching staff decide to use Moore Jr. moving forward this season, even when McDaniels and Taurean Prince (shoulder dislocation) come back?

— How the Wolves appear to be tweaking the defensive plan in KAT’s absence. Will they be able to remain engaged around Gobert no matter what scheme they decide to play? If so, how does that change the team’s formula for winning games over the next month?

(If you can’t access the Spotify player above, click here to listen to the latest episode on Spotify).

