Game Preview #51: Nuggets at Wolves

Game Info:

Who: Minnesota Timberwolves (25-25) vs Denver Nuggets (28-21)

When: 7:00pm CST

TV: Bally Sports North

Radio: 830 WCCO AM Radio

Line: Wolves -2

What To Watch For:

The biggest story of tonight’s matchup is going to be Karl-Anthony Towns vs Nikola Jokic. The last time the duo met KAT led Minnesota to a win with a 32 point, 66.67% shooting performance. Jokic, not to be outdone, did amass a 27 point triple double as well. With D’Angelo Russell and Denver’s Michael Porter Jr and Jamal Murray remaining out the big men will be highlighted even more in their matchup.

I mentioned it in the Jazz preview but Malik Beasley will again be worth watching. In the two games against Denver earlier in the season Beasley has averaged a 44.1% FG% and a blistering 54.5% from three against his prior team. With the aforementioned D’Angelo Russell out that revenge game boost will be happily welcomed.

One last thing worth noting is that the Nuggets are riding a five-game winning streak with wins over the Nets and the Bucks. The engine of this run has been Jokic but the extent of his dominance should not be understated.

Nikola Jokic in 2022:



26.6 PPG

13.2 RPG

9.0 APG

60/43/88% (Yes, 60 FG%)



The Nuggets went 11-5 and are now 1 game back from 4th seed in the West. pic.twitter.com/9b7cBE11uX — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 31, 2022

Nikola Jokic in January:



✅ 425 PTS

✅ 211 REB

✅ 144 AST



Jokic is the first NBA player to record at least 400 points, 200 rebounds, and 100 assists in a calendar month since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in March 1976. pic.twitter.com/WkB6t7rzhB — Justin Kubatko (@jkubatko) January 31, 2022

KAT’s matchup tonight has started the year off in a mind numbing way and has made his case for a second MVP pretty strong. A dominant showing against him tonight could go a long way for KAT and Minnesota.

Injury Reports:

UPDATED Minnesota @Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tonight’s game vs Denver:



PROBABLE

Beverley - Right Ankle Sprain



QUESTIONABLE

Bolmaro - Left Ankle Sprain

Okogie - Right Quad Contusion



DOUBTFUL

Russell - Left Shin Contusion



OUT

Wright IV - G League Two-Way — Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) February 1, 2022

#Nuggets @ #Timberwolves injury report:



Denver: Nikola Jokic (R. toe soreness) & DeMarcus Cousins (R. foot sprain) questionable; Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. & Vlatko Cancar still out.



Minnesota: D'Angelo Russell, Patrick Beverly, Josh Okogie & Leandro Bolmaro questionable. pic.twitter.com/gbJPnM3EjJ — Joel Rush (@JoelRushNBA) February 1, 2022

Patrick Beverley is IN

D'Angelo Russell is OUT

Josh Okogie is OUT



Chris Finch says Jordan McLaughlin will be in the point guard rotation again tonight. — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) February 1, 2022

The Wolves will be regaining Patrick Beverley tonight which should help their guard depth a ton. One would imagine that he’s on a minutes restriction tonight and that there’ll still be a healthy dose of Jordan McLaughlin, Jaylen Nowell, Malik Beasley, and Anthony Edwards throughout their guard rotation.

The Nuggets will be playing Jokic but DeMarcus Cousins will be out. Long time potential future Wolf JaMychal Green will likely see the backup minutes in his place.