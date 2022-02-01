 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game Preview #51: Nuggets at Wolves

The Wolves look to get above .500 as Karl-Anthony Towns matches up against fellow elite center NIkola Jokic.

By Logan Alten
NBA: Denver Nuggets at Minnesota Timberwolves Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

Game Info:

Who: Minnesota Timberwolves (25-25) vs Denver Nuggets (28-21)

When: 7:00pm CST

TV: Bally Sports North

Radio: 830 WCCO AM Radio

Line: Wolves -2

What To Watch For:

The biggest story of tonight’s matchup is going to be Karl-Anthony Towns vs Nikola Jokic. The last time the duo met KAT led Minnesota to a win with a 32 point, 66.67% shooting performance. Jokic, not to be outdone, did amass a 27 point triple double as well. With D’Angelo Russell and Denver’s Michael Porter Jr and Jamal Murray remaining out the big men will be highlighted even more in their matchup.

I mentioned it in the Jazz preview but Malik Beasley will again be worth watching. In the two games against Denver earlier in the season Beasley has averaged a 44.1% FG% and a blistering 54.5% from three against his prior team. With the aforementioned D’Angelo Russell out that revenge game boost will be happily welcomed.

One last thing worth noting is that the Nuggets are riding a five-game winning streak with wins over the Nets and the Bucks. The engine of this run has been Jokic but the extent of his dominance should not be understated.

KAT’s matchup tonight has started the year off in a mind numbing way and has made his case for a second MVP pretty strong. A dominant showing against him tonight could go a long way for KAT and Minnesota.

Injury Reports:

The Wolves will be regaining Patrick Beverley tonight which should help their guard depth a ton. One would imagine that he’s on a minutes restriction tonight and that there’ll still be a healthy dose of Jordan McLaughlin, Jaylen Nowell, Malik Beasley, and Anthony Edwards throughout their guard rotation.

The Nuggets will be playing Jokic but DeMarcus Cousins will be out. Long time potential future Wolf JaMychal Green will likely see the backup minutes in his place.

