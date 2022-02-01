Game Preview #51: Nuggets at Wolves

Game Info:
Who: Minnesota Timberwolves (25-25) vs Denver Nuggets (28-21)
When: 7:00pm CST
TV: Bally Sports North
Radio: 830 WCCO AM Radio
Line: Wolves -2
What To Watch For:
The biggest story of tonight’s matchup is going to be Karl-Anthony Towns vs Nikola Jokic. The last time the duo met KAT led Minnesota to a win with a 32 point, 66.67% shooting performance. Jokic, not to be outdone, did amass a 27 point triple double as well. With D’Angelo Russell and Denver’s Michael Porter Jr and Jamal Murray remaining out the big men will be highlighted even more in their matchup.
I mentioned it in the Jazz preview but Malik Beasley will again be worth watching. In the two games against Denver earlier in the season Beasley has averaged a 44.1% FG% and a blistering 54.5% from three against his prior team. With the aforementioned D’Angelo Russell out that revenge game boost will be happily welcomed.
One last thing worth noting is that the Nuggets are riding a five-game winning streak with wins over the Nets and the Bucks. The engine of this run has been Jokic but the extent of his dominance should not be understated.
26.6 PPG
13.2 RPG
9.0 APG
60/43/88% (Yes, 60 FG%)
The Nuggets went 11-5 and are now 1 game back from 4th seed in the West. pic.twitter.com/9b7cBE11uX
✅ 425 PTS
✅ 211 REB
✅ 144 AST
Jokic is the first NBA player to record at least 400 points, 200 rebounds, and 100 assists in a calendar month since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in March 1976. pic.twitter.com/WkB6t7rzhB
KAT’s matchup tonight has started the year off in a mind numbing way and has made his case for a second MVP pretty strong. A dominant showing against him tonight could go a long way for KAT and Minnesota.
Injury Reports:
PROBABLE
Beverley - Right Ankle Sprain
QUESTIONABLE
Bolmaro - Left Ankle Sprain
Okogie - Right Quad Contusion
DOUBTFUL
Russell - Left Shin Contusion
OUT
Wright IV - G League Two-Way
Denver: Nikola Jokic (R. toe soreness) & DeMarcus Cousins (R. foot sprain) questionable; Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. & Vlatko Cancar still out.
Minnesota: D'Angelo Russell, Patrick Beverly, Josh Okogie & Leandro Bolmaro questionable. pic.twitter.com/gbJPnM3EjJ
D'Angelo Russell is OUT
Josh Okogie is OUT
Chris Finch says Jordan McLaughlin will be in the point guard rotation again tonight.
The Wolves will be regaining Patrick Beverley tonight which should help their guard depth a ton. One would imagine that he’s on a minutes restriction tonight and that there’ll still be a healthy dose of Jordan McLaughlin, Jaylen Nowell, Malik Beasley, and Anthony Edwards throughout their guard rotation.
The Nuggets will be playing Jokic but DeMarcus Cousins will be out. Long time potential future Wolf JaMychal Green will likely see the backup minutes in his place.
