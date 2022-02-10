Dane Moore NBA Podcast: The Details On Anthony Edwards’ Knee + What The Wolves Could Do At The Deadline

On today’s show, after a Minnesota Timberwolves loss in Sacramento, we focus on the new details that have come up regarding Anthony Edwards’ knee injury, and also get into what the Wolves’ game plan for the Thursday trade deadline might be. With the news about the knee and the immediate relevance of the trade deadline, we hit on the game itself less than typical postgame episodes. Topics today include:

Anthony Edwards opens up about his knee injury and provides context as to how the knee has impacted his player over the last month and a half

Edwards’ decision to not rest the knee

The differing perspectives of Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell on how to approach talking about the knee injury publicly

What needs the Wolves still have going into the deadline

Dane’s prediction for what happens at the deadline versus Dane’s opinion on what he would like to see happen

(If you can’t access the Spotify player, click here to listen to the latest episode).