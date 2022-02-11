Dane Moore NBA Podcast: Britt Robson On The Timberwolves Standing Pat At The Trade Deadline

On today’s show, Britt Robson of MinnPost joins the show to discuss the Minnesota Timberwolves standing pat at the trade deadline, and the rationale for and against taking that strategy. We also look forward at the rest of the season, discussing where this Wolves might go in the final 27 games of the season. Topics today include:
- The decision to stand pat, prioritizing continuity, over making tweaks to the end of the rotation
- What trading for a backup center would have provided, and whether or not that can still be addressed in the buyout market
- The confusing discourse surround Anthony Edwards knee injury
- Jarred Vanderbilt and the Wolves running into physical fatigue in the second half of the season
- The likelihood of the Wolves grabbing the 6-seed, and how Dallas’ trade deadline impacts that
- The Ben Simmons for James Harden trade
Loading comments...