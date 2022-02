Another trade deadline has come and gone and the Wolves have decided to keep their powder dry this season. Your faithful hosts Scott and Neil turn on the microphones to talk about why we and most Wolves fans are ok with the lack of movement. Also, a Karl Towns All-Star Weekend update, D’Angelo Russell calls for a louder Target Center, predictions for the future, sucking up to our editor, a game and more.

This episode of Wolvecast is sponsored by Arby’s

