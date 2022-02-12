Dane Moore NBA Podcast: The Wolves Defense Has Been Awful Lately

On today’s show, we finally hit on the topic that his been brushed under the rug for the past month: The Minnesota Timberwolves’ defense completely falling apart. While the Wolves have had the No. 1 offense in the NBA over the past six weeks, the dirty little secret is that the defense has been almost as bad as the offense has been good. So on today’s we dig into how the Wolves feel like they are coming to grips with that reality, and understanding it is something that needs to change.

Another brutal defensive (+ good offensive!) performance against the Bulls

Needing to find some defensive identity, even if it isn’t the old identity

The importance of having Patrick Beverley and Jarred Vanderbilt healthy to reignite the defense

The latest evolution of KAT’s offensive game, and how it’s become more reminiscent of Giannis Antetokounmpo than it is of KAT’s old self

(If you can’t access the Spotify player, click here to listen to the latest episode).