Paynt Points: Discussing The Trade Deadline, Weird Vibes And The Floundering Defense

Up and down we go. It’s been the same all season and it’s the same right now as the Minnesota Timberwolves enter another mini-lull after a silent trade deadline. As the season barrels toward the All-Star Break, the time is now for Minnesota to regain traction and find some momentum heading into the final stanza of the season.

On this episode of Paynt Points, host Jake Paynting is joined by Canis Hoopus Contributor Jack Borman. The pair go through a bunch of Wolves topics from the trade deadline, Sachin Gupta’s job security, how much the Wolves need the break, Jarred Vanderbilt’s importance to the floundering defense, Minnesota’s playoff chances and, somehow, even more.

(If you can't access the Spotify player, click here to listen to the latest episode).

