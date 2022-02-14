Canis Pulsus - Vol. XV Results

Although our #NewWolves weren’t participants in this season’s annual trade shuffle, we still had 28 of our Canis faithful participate in critiquing the movement around the league.

Let’s take a look at who the trade winners and losers were!

(Note: Canis Pulsus Vol. XV data was collected through 2/13)

What grade would you give the Minnesota Timberwolves for not making any trades and standing pat?

B

All passing grades which appears to be a nod of approval from the comments section. Sometimes the best move is no move and it’s hard to argue against continuity for this iteration of the Wolves. Sachin Gupta and ownership is investing in the players that they literally put their money into. We’ll know in about 2 months whether or not it was the right decision or not.

Full voting results:

What grades would you give the Eric Bledsoe, Justise Winslow, & Keon Johnson (+2nd) for Norman Powell & Robert Covington deal?

Trailblazers: C-

Clippers: A-

Winner: Clippers

Our old friend RoCo, and LA native Norman Powell, has joined forces with a fellow challenger for a Western Conference play-in/playoff spot. The difference in grades was one the most lop-sided of all the moves this season and it’s hard to see it any other way. Blazers interim GM Joe Cronin is apparently doing everything in his power to dismantle what his predecessor had put together. Tanking/rebuilding is one thing, but giving up a pick in the process is an interesting way of doing so.

Full voting results:

What grades would you give the Ricky Rubio (Expiring) (+1st & 2 2nds) for Caris LeVert (+2nd) deal?

Pacers: B+

Cavaliers: B

Winner: Pacers

I was a bit surprised to see the Pacers voted as the winner of this trade, albeit by a small margin. It all depends on what you think of Caris LeVert though. The Cavs get themselves a valuable shot creator while unloading the contract of former World Cup MVP, Ricky Rubio, who’s lost for the season due to injury (Damn it...). Meanwhile Indiana was able to lean into the rebuild (More on that later) by shedding $17.5M salary this year, $18.8M next season, and picking up a future 1st and 2nd. Win-win, I’d say.

Full voting results:

What grades would you give the Josh Hart, Tomas Satoransky, Nickeil Walker-Alexander, & Didi Louzada (+1st & 2 2nds) for CJ McCollum, Larry Nance, & Tony Snell deal?

Trailblazers: C+

Pelicans: B

Winner: Pelicans

Cronin strikes again! Again, I can understand and respect blowing it up and attempting to build around Dame (again). They’ve been spinning their wheels perhaps 1-2 seasons too long, so this was due. However, they went from being rumored in the Ben Simmons sweepstakes, to... Josh Hart? Not only did they give up the best player in the trade, but probably the 2nd best as well (Larry Nance). Sure, at least this time they scooped up a future 1st and two 2nds, but that feels like a small price to pay given what was outgoing. New Orleans, on the other hand, bolster their offensive firepower in an attempt to squeeze into the play-in tournament while also showing Zion that they’re serious about competing now.

Full voting results:

What grades would you give the Domas Sabonis, Jeremy Lamb, & Justin Holiday for Tyrese Hailburton, Buddy Hield, & Tristan Thompson deal?

Kings: C+

Pacers: A-

Winner: Pacers

As I mentioned in my game preview last week, it hurts a little bit to see my hometown franchise continue to dedicate themselves to mediocrity (at best). The most exciting thing that their franchise had going for them was a bright young star who was on an extremely team-friendly rookie contract. Haliburton even wanted to be in Sacramento, something even I couldn’t commit to. Though they did get back a strong potential 2A player, they may have mortgaged their future Tom Thibodeau-style. Impressive move by Indiana GM Chad Buchanan here, as they have a solid franchise cornerstone moving forward. (Ironically, the Wolves lost to the Sabonis-Kings and beat the Haliburton-Pacers)

Full voting results:

What grades would you give the Nickeil Alexander-Walker (UTA), for Joe Ingles (Expiring) & Elijah Hughes (POR) for Tomas Satoransky (+2nd) (SAS) deal?

Jazz: B-

Trailblazers: C+

Spurs: B-

Winner: Jazz & Spurs

Though no team truly came out on top with some season altering move, you got to wonder what the Blazers were thinking here. NAW is an intriguing young piece which some thought might have figured into the McCollum move earlier, but it appears they were fine with just sending him out for the expiring contract of Joe Ingles, who’s out for the season. Utah gets a young prospect as an insurance policy in case of further injuries. The Spurs also included our favorite movie star, Juancho Hernangomez, for Tomas Satoransky and a future 2nd.

Full voting results:

What grades would you give the future 2nd for KZ Okpala deal?

HEAT: B

Thunder : B-

Winner: Both teams

Nothing to see here. The HEAT open up a roster spot and snag a future 2nd for someone who wasn’t in their rotation. Meanwhile the Thunder took a flier on a young player... who they ended up waiving anyway. Ok.

Full voting results:

What grades would you give the Thad Young & Drew Eubanks (+2nd) for Goran Dragic (+1st) deal?

Raptors: B

Spurs: B

Winner: Both teams

Goran had been itching to get out of Canada since he first arrived. He had wanted to avoid a rebuilding team, but as it turns out, the Raptors have been quite good! Regardless, he still got his original wish and was sent to the Spurs, who are expected to buy him out. For their troubles, the Spurs get a future 1st round pick at the cost of another former Wolves great, Thad Young, Drew Eubanks, and a future 2nd. The Raptors add another member to their quest to field an all 6’7”-6’9” long-limbed roster. They now have 12.

Full voting results:

What grades would you give the Donte DiVincenzo, Trey Lyles & Josh Jackson (SAC) for Serge Ibaka (+2 2nds & cash) (MIL) for Rodney Hood & Semi Ojeleye (LAC), for Marvin Bagley III (DET) deal?

Kings: B

Bucks: B

Clippers: C+

Pistons: C+

Winner: Kings & Bucks

Everything comes full circle for the Kings, as they earned some positive marks here. They finally rid themselves of malcontent and oft-injured draft bust, Marvin Bagley III, while acquiring a player they (illegally) tried to get last season, Donte DiVincenzo. The Bucks add a nice veteran big who can play spot minutes for them. The Pistons take a flier on MB3 while the Clippers are just, kind of there.

Full voting results:

What grades would you give the Bol Bol & PJ Dozier (+2nd & cash) for future 2nd deal?

Magic: B

Celtics: C+

Winner: Magic

Brad Stevens and the Celtics appeared desperate to get under the tax line. They did so by dumping Bol and Dozier to the Magic. This is a clear win for the Magic because as NBA 2K has taught me, Mo Bamba and Bol Bol are both future MVPs.

Full voting results:

What grades would you give the James Harden & Paul Millsap (+2nd & cash) for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry & Andre Drummond (+2 1sts) deal?

Winner: 76ers

Many pundits had this as a win-win trade, but it’s clear that CH feels that the Nets were the big winners here. James Harden, whether mentally checked out or just physically unable to perform like seasons past, was a flight risk and never truly meshed in Brooklyn. Not only do they get a much better roster fit (Defense, rebounding, ball mover) in Ben Simmons, but they also get one of the most valuable floor spacers in the league in Seth Curry, some help in the post with Drummond, and multiple 1sts. Daryl Morey is likely happy with his haul though, getting the guy he always wanted. We’ll see how Harden fits with someone like Joel Embiid both on offense and defense. Can they share the ball? Will Harden help defensively?

Full voting results:

What grades would you give the Josh Richardson & Romeo Langford (+1st) for Derrick White deal?

Spurs: B

Celtics: B

Winner: Both teams

A surprisingly evenly critiqued trade here. The Spurs earned slightly better marks as they swapped similar role players in Derrick White for Josh Richardson, but most importantly they scooped up a future 1st. This was the deal that many rumors had the Wolves in, swapping Derrick White for Malik Beasley.

Full voting results:

What grades would you give the Jalen Smith for Torrey Craig deal?

Pacers: B-

Suns: B-

Winner: Both teams

Nearly identical scores here as well, though the Pacers barely scored higher marks. Jalen Smith was a noticeable failure in his stint with the Suns after being drafted way too high (10th) over players like Haliburton, Saddiq Bey, Maxey, and plenty others. I assume that is why the Suns received some low marks here. However, they were able to reacquire a 3&D player and NBA champ, Torrey Craig.

Full voting results:

What grades would you give the Montrezl Harrell for Ish Smith & Vernon Carey Jr. deal?

Hornets: B

Wizards: C

Winner: Hornets

After rumored to have been heavily recruited by Minnesota (and former teammate Patrick Beverley) at the trade deadline just to get shut down by ownership, Montrezl Harrell ended up with his former colleague teammate, Terry Rozier, in Charlotte. The fit is perfect for the all offense-no defense minded big man. The Wizards, though they’re angling to rebuild after Bradley Beal was announced to be lost for the season, may have been right to move on from Harrell, but you’d think they’d get at least a one future draft pick out of the deal. Instead, they get pretty much nothing.

Full voting results:

What grades would you give the Aaron Holiday for cash deal?

Suns: B-

Wizards: C+

Winner: Suns

Washington continues to send out random role players for... essentially nothing (basketball-wise). Good for the Suns to capitalize and pick up a Cam Payne type 3rd string point guard.

Full voting results:

What grades would you give the Kristaps Porzingis (+2nd) for Spencer Dinwiddie & Davis Bertans deal?

Wizards: B-

Mavericks: B-

Winner: Both teams

The Wizards, in their 3rd straight move, actually earned slightly higher overall marks than their trade partner for once. They were able to shed the horrendous contract of Davis Bertans and risky deal of Spencer Dinwiddie, but it did come at the price of someone equally as overpaid and risky in Kristaps Porzingis. I can understand their gamble on KP as a potential building block moving forward. For Dallas, I guess they just really wanted to avoid the Luka-KP drama that appeared to be brewing. They also added perimeter shooting and Jalen Brunson insurance incase he walks this offseason.

Full voting results:

What grades would you give the Daniel Theis for Dennis Schröder, Bruno Fernando & Enes Kanter deal?

Celtics: B-

Rockets: B-

Winner: Both teams

This was the most evenly graded trade by CH. The Rockets earned the slightest of nods over the Celtics though. They’re likely to buyout Schröder after having already waived Enes Kanter*. They move on from freshly signed Daniel Theis who Boston appeared eager to get back in order to bolster their frontcourt rotation.

Full voting results:

The move I wish the Wolves made was...

1) Acquire a veteran backup center/rim protector

2) Trade for Boston guards Marcus Smart or Josh Richardson

3) Move Malik Beasley and/or Jake Layman for assets

The overwhelming majority of commenters wanted to see a veteran big join the roster. Names such as Robin Lopez, Serge Ibaka, and Richaun Holmes were all brought up. The rumored deals with Boston were also popular answers, though we won’t know just how realistic they may have been. Lastly, moving on from Malik and Jake was a common response as well. Hey if you guys are reading this, we’re happy you’re here!

Ownership

1) “We get the 6th seed, beat the Grizzlies in 7 games, sweep the Warriors in the second round, beat the Suns in 7 in the WCF, and play the most-watched Finals on record against the Cavaliers. Sadly my foresight only goes as far as the end of Game 1, which we win in Cleveland by 4 points.”

2) “When Durant asks out of Brooklyn, he will demand to come to MN.”

3) “Jarred Vanderbilt will make 1st Team All-Defense.”

Canis never disappoints. These 3 were my favorites responses and I also think they will all come true, by the way. I strongly advise you to take a look at the full list of answers further below for more fun!

Will the Timberwolves make the play-in tournament?

Yes (100%)

Previous Result: Yes (100%)

No change here. As D’Lo once said, “Keep that sh*t goin’!”

Full voting results:

Will the Timberwolves make the playoffs?

Yes (89%)

Previous grade: Yes (87%)

As you can see, we inched up from 87% yes to 89% yes. You love to see it and hopefully the Wolves can make good on the incredible progress that they’ve shown this season.

Full voting results:

Now that trade season is over, my feelings on the direction of the Timberwolves are...

Very optimistic (57.1%)

Previous grade: Very optimistic (48.4%)

Let the good times continue! It’ll be fun to check out the season long progression of optimism as the season comes to a close. You know what, I should correct myself. *It’ll be fun continue plotting points for this question the further the Wolves march into the postseason.

Full voting results:

Link to the full results: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1MTwx_qeVdcI4dzhMiZ1RQ1EOV1JrxSJ23_nbKDdYfMA/edit?usp=sharing