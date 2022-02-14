Dane Moore NBA Podcast: Matt Moore On Why He Bet On The Wolves + Why Their Defense Has Fallen Off

On today’s show, Dane is joined by Matt Moore of The Action Network to discuss where the Minnesota Timberwolves stand entering the All-Star break. We have a conversation about why Matt was bullish on the Wolves this season dating back to the summer. And then Matt (who is based in Denver and having seen the Nuggets defensive progression first-hand) we discuss how switching defensive schemes to playing Nikola Jokic at the level has made all the difference for them — and also led to annual fatigue-fueled drop-offs in the defense (similar to the Wolves current defensive swoon).

Why the Wolves over (34.5 wins) was a smart bet going back to the summer

How the Wolves have switched defensive schemes with KAT this season, similar to the shift the Nuggets made with Jokic a few years back

The need for a diversity of defensive coverages come playoffs

Will the Wolves defense bounce back?

Will the Wolves finish ahead of Dallas and/or Denver in the Western Conference by season’s end?

Do we think KAT will make All-NBA this season (making him eligible to sign a 4-year $200M extension this summer)?

