Patrick Beverley Agrees to a 1-year $13M Extension

There has been mutual (and public) interest between Patrick Beverley and the Timberwolves front office to come to a contract extension for some time. Less than one week after the NBA trade deadline passed, Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Sachin Gupta finally got Mr. 94 Feet to sign on the dotted line.

Beverley had been in the final year of his contract and now gets a new deal through the 2022-2023 season. He's made a significant impact for the Timberwolves on and off the floor upon arriving in offseason trade. Minnesota (30-27) is seventh in the West now. https://t.co/BzgcNHXMCC — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 15, 2022

The impact of Beverley on the Timberwolves cannot be stated enough. Not only has he been a positive contributor on the floor (2nd on the team in BPM, 4th in VORP), the 33-year-old guard has been the ultimate “culture setter” that this organization has been desperately been seeking since Jimmy Butler Kevin Garnett left. It may sound cliché, but he has been a strong vocal leader that has helped keep the young core of Karl-Anthony Towns, D’Angelo Russell, and most importantly, Anthony Edwards, in line. Dedication. Energy. Hard work. Nearly every single one of his teammates and coaches have lauded what he has brought and, for the foreseeable future, will continue to bring.

The $13 million price tag may seem a bit high for an oft-injured player (Missed 19 games this season), but that is the price the Wolves are willing to pay for flexibility. It’s hard not to view a short one-year deal as a massive success, especially when you consider how the timing of this signing could potentially impact any future offseason moves. Our Logan Alten points out:

Getting it done now instead of the offseason allows Minnesota to make a trade in the offseason. If they would’ve let Beverley hit free agency they would’ve been hit with the recently signed restriction and wouldn’t be able to trade him until January 15th. — Logan (@LaltenNBA) February 15, 2022

Happy Valentine’s Day, Timberwolves fans (and Pat Bev)!