Patrick Beverley Agrees to a 1-year $13M Extension

The 10-year veteran culture setter commits to Minnesota through the 2022-2023 season.

By Leo Sun
/ new
Minnesota Timberwolves v Los Angeles Lakers Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

There has been mutual (and public) interest between Patrick Beverley and the Timberwolves front office to come to a contract extension for some time. Less than one week after the NBA trade deadline passed, Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Sachin Gupta finally got Mr. 94 Feet to sign on the dotted line.

The impact of Beverley on the Timberwolves cannot be stated enough. Not only has he been a positive contributor on the floor (2nd on the team in BPM, 4th in VORP), the 33-year-old guard has been the ultimate “culture setter” that this organization has been desperately been seeking since Jimmy Butler Kevin Garnett left. It may sound cliché, but he has been a strong vocal leader that has helped keep the young core of Karl-Anthony Towns, D’Angelo Russell, and most importantly, Anthony Edwards, in line. Dedication. Energy. Hard work. Nearly every single one of his teammates and coaches have lauded what he has brought and, for the foreseeable future, will continue to bring.

The $13 million price tag may seem a bit high for an oft-injured player (Missed 19 games this season), but that is the price the Wolves are willing to pay for flexibility. It’s hard not to view a short one-year deal as a massive success, especially when you consider how the timing of this signing could potentially impact any future offseason moves. Our Logan Alten points out:

spotrac

Happy Valentine’s Day, Timberwolves fans (and Pat Bev)!

