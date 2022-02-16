Dane Moore NBA Podcast: KAT Takes Over Late + The Patrick Beverley Extension

On today’s show, we get into Karl-Anthony Towns taking over late in the fourth quarter and overtime in a win against the Charlotte Hornets, we talk about Jaden McDaniels stepping up once Anthony Edwards went down with an ankle injury, and we break down the one-year, $13 million extension Patrick Beverley agreed to on Monday night.

KAT takes over late by getting back to firing from deep

McDaniels stepping into a bigger role once Edwards went down, and why McDaniels is becoming an ideal fit as the 6th man of the future for this Timberwolves team

The Patrick Beverley extension

How the Pat Bev extension draws a clearer line in the sand for the next windows for the Minnesota Timberwolves

D’Angelo Russell calls out Wolves fans, and they answer with the best environment at Target Center of the season

