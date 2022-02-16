Dane Moore NBA Podcast: KAT Takes Over Late + The Patrick Beverley Extension

On today’s show, we get into Karl-Anthony Towns taking over late in the fourth quarter and overtime in a win against the Charlotte Hornets, we talk about Jaden McDaniels stepping up once Anthony Edwards went down with an ankle injury, and we break down the one-year, $13 million extension Patrick Beverley agreed to on Monday night.
- KAT takes over late by getting back to firing from deep
- McDaniels stepping into a bigger role once Edwards went down, and why McDaniels is becoming an ideal fit as the 6th man of the future for this Timberwolves team
- The Patrick Beverley extension
- How the Pat Bev extension draws a clearer line in the sand for the next windows for the Minnesota Timberwolves
- D’Angelo Russell calls out Wolves fans, and they answer with the best environment at Target Center of the season
Loading comments...