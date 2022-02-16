Game Preview #59: Raptors at Wolves

We’ve nearly made it to the All-Star break! The Wolves end their 2-game home stand against the Tampa Bay Toronto Raptors. While one team is coming in looking to right the ship after a 30-point blowout loss, the other is fresh off an electric overtime victory. The vibes will probably be immaculate at Target Center... again.

Seriously. What a blast - esp at the end! pic.twitter.com/HaOedDNifY — Chris Guertin (@GuertinChris) February 16, 2022

Game Info

Who: Toronto Raptors (31-25; 7th) at Minnesota Timberwolves (31-27; 7th)

When: 7:00 pm CST

TV: Bally Sports North

Radio: 830 WCCO AM Radio

Injury Report

Anthony Edwards (game-time decision) is going through his warmups right now.



Not much grimacing from him and he looks comfortable shooting it from deep, too.



Finch said Ant went though things this morning and would make a final decision after Ant’s pregame workout. pic.twitter.com/nxjADHW1tZ — Jack Borman (@jrborman13) February 16, 2022

Fred VanVleet is OUT tonight vs Minnesota, but MRI came back clean. Just a knee contusion. Birch will start in his place, with Siakam at the point. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) February 16, 2022

What To Watch For

Not only are both of these teams identical in their current standing within their respective conferences, but they are also nearly identical in their offensive and defensive ratings for the season. The Raptors are 10th in OFFRTG at 111.7 compared to the Wolves at 9th with 111.8. As for DEFRTG, both teams are actually tied at 14th with exactly 110.1. In the most basic way possible, this is as even as a matchup as you’ll see. That said, there’s still a number of differences between the two clubs, such as how Toronto is dead last in AST% (30th) and near the bottom in pace (26th). The one I’m most focused on though is TS% and eFG% , which the Wolves are 14th and 17th respectively, compared to the Raps at 25th and 27th . If yesterday’s game told us anything, it’s that this Minnesota team is capable of winning even when their shot isn’t falling.

for the season. The Raptors are 10th in OFFRTG at 111.7 compared to the Wolves at 9th with 111.8. As for DEFRTG, both teams are actually tied at 14th with exactly 110.1. In the most basic way possible, this is as even as a matchup as you’ll see. That said, there’s still a number of differences between the two clubs, such as how Toronto is dead last in AST% (30th) and near the bottom in pace (26th). The one I’m most focused on though is , which the respectively, compared to the . If yesterday’s game told us anything, it’s that this Minnesota team is capable of winning even when their shot isn’t falling. Both teams may be missing one of their top offensive weapons tonight. At the time of writing this preview, both all-stars all-star Fred VanVleet and Anthony Edwards are questionable with injuries. Both guards have tried to power through various ailments in the past few weeks and I am sure both fan bases would like to see them rest as they jockey for playoff/play-in positioning. While the Wolves were victorious without Edwards in the 2nd half & overtime last night, the Raptors floundered against the play-in hopeful Pelicans (90-120) despite VanVleet playing most of the game. How will both teams continue to operate if either star is out? (UPDATE: VANVLEET IS OUT)

all-star Fred VanVleet and Anthony Edwards are questionable with injuries. Both guards have tried to power through various ailments in the past few weeks and I am sure both fan bases would like to see them rest as they jockey for playoff/play-in positioning. While the Wolves were victorious without Edwards in the 2nd half & overtime last night, the Raptors floundered against the play-in hopeful Pelicans (90-120) despite VanVleet playing most of the game. (UPDATE: VANVLEET IS OUT) There have been a number of memorable Raptors-Wolves matchups in recent member. Last season, we had Ant’s dunk of the decade on Yuta Watanabe. Just 5 days prior to that, we had the Valentine’s Day matchup in which Pascal Siakam barely missed a game-tying layup at the end of regulation. Siakam and the Raptors got their revenge already, but I’m sure that missed layup is still fresh on his mind. With VanVleet is out, everything will go through Spicy P. During Toronto’s most recent 8-game winning streak, he averaged 25.1 points, 10.6 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 2.6 stocks per game on .554/.423/.766 splits. He’s also apparently their starting point guard tonight.

Predictions