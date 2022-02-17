Dane Moore NBA Podcast: The Similarities Between Chris Finch and Nick Nurse

On today’s show, we take stock of where the Minnesota Timberwolves sit after losing the final game before the NBA All-Star break — their bizarre path to being a top-10 offense and above-average defense 59 games into the season. We also focus this episode on the similarities between Chris Finch and Nick Nurse, and the striking likeness of the Wolves and Raptors’ statistical profiles this season.

If Chris Finch is Nick Nurse 2.0, what impact does that have on winning?

Why the Raptors might be the team most stylistically similar to the Wolves in the league right now

Why the Wolves are adding to their defensive coverage portfolio and what impact those additions might be having on the defensive drop-off this past month

The Wolves shooting woes these past few games, and wondering if there are tweaks that Beasley and McDaniels can make to their shot selection

Inconsistency from DLo and Ant of late

