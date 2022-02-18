2022 NBA Rising Stars Game Preview

Game Info

Who: Clorox Rising Stars Game

When: 8:00pm CST

Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse (Cleveland, OH)

TV: TNT

After taking a year off due to COVID-19, the NBA’s Rising Stars game is back this season and features a laundry list of the league’s top young talent:

The 2022 Clorox Rising Stars team rosters ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/d8d4jjpQ9s — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) February 4, 2022

These four rosters were announced a few weeks ago following a player pool draft conducted by 75th Anniversary Team members and Rising Stars coaches Rick Barry, Gary Payton, Isiah Thomas and James Worthy. As the league continues to tinker with new wrinkles and versions of this exhibition contest, the NBA will be debuting yet another new format, with 28 players (comprising 12 rookies, 12 sophomores, and four members of the NBA G League Ignite developmental squad) competing in a mini-tournament of three separate games.

Each game will be played to a Final Target Score, ending with a made basket or free throw instead of with the clock running out. It will be a “Race to 75” to celebrate the league’s 75th anniversary season (yay marketing!) — Games 1 and 2 will be played until a team reaches 50 points; Game 3 will be played until a team reaches 25 points. On top of all of that, there will also be something called a “Clorox Clutch Challenge” between Games 2 and 3. I have no idea what that actually means but if you’re looking for more information on all of the new wrinkles this year, check out this link.

As it pertains specifically to our beloved Minnesota Timberwolves, they will be well-represented on Friday night, with both Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels slotted to play in the Rising Stars competition.

the moment Ant and Jaden found out they’re 2022 Rising Stars #RaisedByWolves pic.twitter.com/DLsTQz1BLW — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) February 2, 2022

While these exhibition contests are truly meaningless in the grand scheme of things, it is refreshing to see some of the young Timberwolves (specifically Jaden McDaniels) get some much-deserved recognition on a national stage. I don’t expect much (if any) defense to be played tonight, but this latest version of the Rising Stars challenge should give basketball fans around the world a great opportunity to watch the next wave of young NBA talent.