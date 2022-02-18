Dane Moore NBA Podcast: Britt Robson On The Timberwolves At The All Star Break

On today’s show, Dane is joined by Britt Robson of MinnPost to take stock of the Minnesota Timberwolves at the NBA All-Star break. Dane and Britt discuss the Wolves winding road to a 31-28 record entering the break and discuss where Chris Finch can make tweaks on the margins to re-establish the team’s identity for the final 23 games of the season. Topics today include:

Jaden McDaniels’ recent ascension and Finch’s unrelenting belief in him

The evolution of Karl-Anthony Towns’ game, and the similarities and differences to his game compared to Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo

How the Wolves dual-window timeline has reset after the Patrick Beverley extension

What type of tweaks might we see from Chris Finch post-All Star?

Who will and will not be in the Wolves’ playoff rotation later this spring?

(If you can’t access the Spotify player, click here to listen to the latest episode).