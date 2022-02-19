2022 NBA All-Star Saturday Night Preview

NBA All-Star Weekend from Cleveland, Ohio rolls on into night #2, highlighted by a handful of individual competitions including the Taco Bell Skills Challenge, Mountain Dew 3-Point Contest, and AT&T Slam Dunk Competition (keep cashing those sponsor checks, Adam Silver!)

Festivities officially kick off tonight at 7:00pm CST on TNT, with the skills challenge first, followed by the 3-point contest and then the slam dunk contest. As was the case with the Rising Stars game, the NBA has incorporated some new wrinkles to the skills challenge this year, with all of the new rules outlined here. The list of participants for Team Cavs, Team Rooks, and Team Antetokounmpos can be found below:

As for the 3-point contest, this event should be fairly similar to 3-point shootouts from the past, and will be headlined by Minnesota Timberwolves’ very own Karl-Anthony Towns:

As I mentioned earlier this month, Towns (the Wolves all-time leader in three-pointers made) becomes the second Timberwolves player to compete in the 3-point contest after Kevin Love did so twice (2012 and 2014).

Last but not least — the infamous Slam Dunk Competition:

While the list of participants this year might not be as strong as previous seasons, it still includes some young high-fliers who should be able to wow the crowd and put on a very entertaining show for the fans.

For those of you looking to inject a little financial fun into your Saturday night, here’s the current odds for each event from our good friends over at DraftKings:

Skills Challenge

Team Rooks (+160)

Team Cavs (+170)

Team Antetokounmpos (+200)

3-Point Contest

Patty Mills (+450)

Luke Kennard (+500)

Fred VanVleet (+500)

Zach LaVine (+550)

Trae Young (+550)

Desmond Bane (+600)

CJ McCollum (+750)

Karl-Anthony Towns (+1100)

Dunk Contest

Jalen Green (+200)

Obi Toppin (+205)

Cole Anthony (+300)

Juan Toscano-Anderson (+340)

After a quick glance at the board, give me Team Cavs to win the Skills Challenge, Desmond Bane to win the 3-Point Contest, and Juan Toscano-Anderson to close things out in the Dunk Contest. Leave your predictions below in the comments and we’ll see if anyone can go a perfect 3-for-3 on the night.

