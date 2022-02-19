Karl-Anthony Towns Wins 2022 NBA 3-Point Contest

The greatest shooting big man of all-time came to All-Star weekend with one goal in mind: to win.

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns achieved that goal on Saturday night in Cleveland, winning the 2022 NBA All-Star 3-Point Shooting Contest in historic fashion. His final round score of 29 set the record for the best round in finals history, eclipsing the previous mark of 28.

The incredible final round score Towns earned was built on a solid first-round performance of 22 points, which tied Trae Young for the second-best first round score. But both Young and fellow guard Luke Kennard ran out of gas in their respective final rounds. Towns knew that the lack of lift on his shot — which really isn’t much of a jump shot — would be a major advantage for him in the competition, and it showed.

“I ain’t just showing up to be a smiling face. I’m going to compete. I’m not showing up to Cleveland for anything less,” Towns said postgame on Wednesday. “I want to win the All-Star game. I want to win Saturday night.”

His 3-point shooting contest victory is just the latest accolade the former No. 1 pick, Rookie of the Year, and Kentucky standout has secured in his illustrious career. More importantly, Towns is proving that he’s the poster unicorn for the modern big man.

Towns was the first center to win the Skills Competition (2016) and now, six years later, is the first true center to win the 3-point shooting contest.

“The game has changed, and I’m just going to go out there and show that bigs have evolved and can shoot the three ball with the best of them, guards or anybody,” the three-time All-Star added. “I’m going to go out there to try to win.”

He’s got the trophy as proof, folks. There has never been anyone like Karl-Anthony Towns. And there may never be another.

Wolves players chimed in on social media to give the GOAT his flowers.

Anthony Edwards was all of us.

