SBN Reacts: What Will The Timberwolves Do At The Trade Deadline?

With the franchise above .500 for the first time since early 2018, the obvious answer here would clearly be BUYERS; however...

While this question only provides two options (buy or sell), there could be a real possibility that Sachin Gupta and his front office decide to simply stand pat at the deadline for a variety of reasons.

For starters, the chemistry on this team is nearing an all-time high. Don’t believe me? Take Chris Finch’s word on it then:

Chris Finch on the Timberwolves synergy: "I've said many, many times, this team really likes each other. They really root for each other, they're fun to be around, they have fun with each other. It's just everyone's game had to settle into a role, and I think we're kinda there." — John Meyer (@meyerNBA) February 2, 2022

While “chemistry” and “vibes” are difficult things to analyze via Basketball Reference, the reality is that this team has gelled in a way we’ve rarely seen in Minnesota. Would trading away a guy like Patrick Beverley or Taurean Prince to get a younger, more long-term answer be worth the risk of upsetting the “chemistry” and “vibes” of the locker room?

There’s also the basic concept of “roles” — would possibly upgrading at PF be worth the risk of diminishing the role of Jarred Vanderbilt? Would trading away a future first to acquire a guy like Jerami Grant or Harrison Barnes be worth the risk of putting Jaden McDaniels back into a box? Are you willing to put an end to the NAZ REID experience by trading for a veteran backup center?

Again, the answer to this poll at the top should be fairly obvious, but it does come with some caveats. When you add up all of the unknowns currently facing this franchise (Patrick Beverley’s free agency this summer, Sachin Gupta’s job status, the possible contract extensions for D’Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns), you can see just how difficult of a spot Gupta and the front office find themselves.

Regardless of what happens over the next week or so, it should be packed with plenty of rumors, leaks, and maybe even a few fireworks. Buckle up!

