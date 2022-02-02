Dane Moore NBA Podcast: The Taurean Prince Game + Ant’s All Star Case

On today’s show, we discuss the Minnesota Timberwolves thorough thrashing of the Denver Nuggets, led by Taurean Prince and the Wolves’ Bench 5. We also get into the changes Chris Finch has made, specifically with Jarred Vanderbilt, that have led the Wolves to have the Number One offense in the NBA over the past month. Outside of that game, we also look at how Anthony Edwards has a case to be one of the final All Stars in the Western Conference. Topics today include:

The Wolves Bench 5 Thriving Lately

How the Wolves went from the No. 26 halfcourt offense for the first two months of the season to the No. 1 halfcourt offense this past month

Anthony Edwards’ All Star Case, and how Andrew Wiggins might be in the way

The similarities and differences between the defensive changes Chris Finch installed in Minnesota and the schematic changes Michael Malone installed in Denver (audio from Malone on the topic included)

(If you can’t access the Spotify player, click here to listen to the latest episode).