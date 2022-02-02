Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels to Represent Timberwolves in Rising Stars Game

The NBA announced on Tuesday afternoon that Minnesota Timberwolves sophomore guard Anthony Edwards and forward Jaden McDaniels have been named to the 2022 Clorox Rising Stars roster. This is the second straight year Edwards has been named to the Rising Stars game after the 2021 Rising Stars game was not played due to the 2021 NBA All-Star format and this is the first selection for McDaniels.

the moment Ant and Jaden found out they’re 2022 Rising Stars #RaisedByWolves pic.twitter.com/DLsTQz1BLW — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) February 2, 2022

Edwards, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, leads all second-year players in scoring with 22.7 ppg (tying for 19th league-wide), standing as the only sophomore to average 20+ points this season. Edwards also leads all second-year players in three-pointers made per game (3.3) and total three-pointers (144), ranks second in total steals (70), third in total blocks (32) and seventh in total rebounds (226). He leads all sophomores in total 30-point games (five) and is the only second-year player to tally 40+ points in a game this season (twice).

The Atlanta native joins Josh Okogie (2018 & 2019), Karl-Anthony Towns (2016 & 2017), Zach LaVine (2015 & 2016) and Andrew Wiggins (2015 & 2016) as Timberwolves players to participate in the Rising Stars game multiple times. With Edwards’ selection, it marks the seventh appearance in the last eight contests by at least one Timberwolves player. This is the third time in team history that multiple Wolves players have been selected to the Rising Stars game.

As for McDaniels — he’s averaging 8.4 points on 43.6% shooting, 4.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. Among second-year players, he ranks ninth in blocks (0.6 bpg), tied for 13th in rebounds and 14th in points. A highlight from the Federal Way, Washington native’s second season includes registering a career-high 22 points on 9-of-9 shooting, marking his second career game with 20+ points on Jan. 30 vs Utah. There has been only one other player in Timberwolves history to shoot perfect from the field (minimum nine field goals attempted), joining Dante Cunningham on Feb. 2, 2013 vs. New Orleans Hornets.

For those of you who might have missed it, the NBA recently announced a new format for the 2022 Clorox Rising Stars, which will be played on Friday, Feb. 18 at Rocket Mortgage Field House in Cleveland as part of NBA All-Star 2022. The game will be televised on TNT at 8 p.m. CT.

Clorox Rising Stars will feature four seven-player teams competing in a mini-tournament consisting of three games. Each game will be played to a Final Target Score, meaning that a game will end with a made basket or a made free throw instead of with the clock running out. The pool of 28 players for Clorox Rising Stars will consist of 12 first-year NBA players, 12 second-year NBA players and four elite young players from NBA G League Ignite, a first-of-its-kind team dedicated to developing top prospects in preparation for the NBA Draft.

The combined 24 first- and second-year NBA players for Rising Stars will be selected by NBA assistant coaches, with each of the league’s 30 teams submitting one ballot per coaching staff. The four NBA G League Ignite players will be selected by NBA G League head coaches.

In the mini-tournament, Team A will face Team B in the first semifinal (Game 1) and Team C will play Team D in the second semifinal (Game 2). The winner of Game 1 will meet the winner of Game 2 in the final (Game 3). The competition will consist of a “race to 75” points in honor of the NBA’s landmark 75th Anniversary Season. The semifinal games will be played to a Final Target Score of 50. The final game will be played to a Final Target Score of 25, for a total of 75 points across the semifinal and final.

On behalf of everyone here at Canis Hoopus, I want to congratulate both ANT and Big Mac on this latest honor, and look forward to seeing them on the national stage later this month in Cleveland.