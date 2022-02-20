2022 NBA All-Star Game Preview

Game Info

Who: Team LeBron vs. Team Durant

When: 7:00pm CST

Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse (Cleveland, OH)

TV: TNT

The final day of NBA All-Star weekend is upon us, with the main event — the 71st NBA All-Star Game — scheduled to take place later tonight at 7:00pm CST on TNT. Below is a list of the participating players from both Team LeBron and Team Durant:

We're ONE WEEK AWAY from the 2022 #NBAAllStar Game in Cleveland!



Sunday, February 20th at 8:00pm/et on TNT & TBS pic.twitter.com/09VqxhAssq — #NBAAllStar (@NBAAllStar) February 14, 2022

Team LeBron has never lost under the NBA’s new All-Star Game format, going 4-0 since James became a captain a few years ago. They will look to keep that “momentum” going this year against Team Durant that features Joel Embiid, Devin Booker, Ja Morant, and All-Star Game starter Andrew Wiggins (yes, you read that correctly).

The Minnesota Timberwolves will be represented tonight as well, with Karl-Anthony Towns making his third appearance in the All-Star game. KAT is currently +3000 to win All-Star Game MVP, which seems somewhat juicy before you realize it’s borderline impossible for a big man to win an award like this in an exhibition game.

If you didn’t get enough gambling from Friday or Saturday night, I’d look at Ja Morant (+900) or Luka Doncic (+1400) to take home the honors and become the first ever recipient of the new Kobe Bryant Trophy that will be awarded to the Kia NBA All-Star Game MVP.

The new Kobe Bryant Trophy awarded to the Kia NBA All-Star MVP further celebrates its namesake, with intricate details holding dual meanings, both for NBA All-Star and Bryant’s legendary career, which include the following: pic.twitter.com/kOXXywo8yX — NBA (@NBA) February 3, 2022

Enjoy tonight’s exhibition matchup between the league’s top stars, be safe, and have a great rest of your weekend.