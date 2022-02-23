Dane Moore NBA Podcast: Britt Robson On Micah Nori + How The Timberwolves Coach

On today’s show, Dane is joined by Britt Robson of MinnPost to discuss Britt’s feature story on Chris Finch’s lead assistant in Minnesota Micah Nori, and the impact coaching has had on the Minnesota Timberwolves exceeding expectations thus far this season. From there, Dane and Britt discuss coaching tweaks we might see from the Wolves in the post NBA All-Star break portion of the season. Topics today include:
- Micah Nori’s background as a lifer in the NBA coaching world
- The Chris Finch and Nori working relationship
- What coaching tweaks we might see from the Wolves in the post-All Star portion of the season
- Checking in on the success of the Wolves’ previously dominant starting 5
- The areas D’Angelo Russell, Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns have found success defensively
- Looking ahead to a Memphis matchup out of the break, and to a difficult schedule that will come to define where the Wolves stand in the playoff race
