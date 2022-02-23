Bleav in Timberwolves Podcast EP. 67 - Burning Questions for the Wolves Playoff Hopes

The Minnesota Timberwolves are sitting over .500 after 59 regular season games. The offense has been humming, but the defense has slipped a bit. It is time for them to get back on track while they are still in the hunt for the 6th seed in the Western Conference.

On today’s episode of the Bleav in Timberwolves Podcast, Brendan examines the outlook for the playoffs, their remaining schedule, and the path to avoiding the play-in tournament altogether.

Then, Brendan brings ups some tough questions that the Chris Finch, Sachin Gupta, and Company will need to answer for the Wolves to have a chance in the playoffs, including:

What is the plan for the big man depth?

Is it worth trying new defensive schemes at the cost of losing games?

What will a playoff rotation look like? Who should be in and who should be out?

All that, and more, on the Bleav in Timberwolves Podcast!

