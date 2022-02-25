Dane Moore NBA Podcast: DLo Takes Over As Wolves Beat Grizzlies

On today’s show, the Minnesota Timberwolves come back from the NBA All-Star break with a win over a Memphis Grizzlies team that they could see again in the playoffs. It was a D’Angelo Russell takeover game, so we get into how some of the tweaks to his game this season helped fuel his 23-point fourth quarter. We also hit on the Wolves again just getting destroyed on the glass. And also touch on Anthony Edwards guarding Ja Morant tonight and Ant’s bizarre defensive evolution this season.

Why the Wolves matchup well with the Grizzlies

DLo’s 4th quarter takeover, and how he is attacking pick and roll differently this season

A Wolves roster that was built to fail on the defensive glass

Anthony Edwards guarding Ja Morant, and how he seems to be embracing on-ball defense more than off-ball defense lately

(If you can’t access the Spotify player, click here to listen to the latest episode).