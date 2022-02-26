Dane Moore NBA Podcast: Sixers Bury The Wolves

On today’s show, we dig into the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 31-point loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night that highlighted some concerning trends. Including the Wolves starting five plummeting over the past two months, Karl-Anthony Towns being guarded by a small with a lurking double team, and Anthony Edwards’ continued funk.
- The starting five going from being the Wolves’ greatest strength in the first half of the season to a glaring weakness over these past two months
- The Sixers guard Karl-Anthony Towns Utah-style, with Joel Embiid lurking a la Rudy Gobert, and why that’s a red flag come playoffs
- Jarred Vanderbilt benched in second half
- Anthony Edwards’ funk continues, but some signs of life in the third quarter
- Seeing Malik Beasley’s value to the second unit in his absence tonight due to a non-COVID illness
