Canis Pulsus - Vol. XVI: Quarterly Report 3

I’ll be honest. I’m not familiar with this feeling. No, I’m not talking about having a “young & promising core of players” who strutted their stuff during All-Star weekend. I’m talking about having that while they played winning basketball heading into the final quarter of the season, on their way to a playoff berth. The closest time might have been almost 10 years ago, with the 2013-2014 “Pythagorean Winner” Wolves led by Kevin Love & Ricky Rubio, who still came up short of the postseason. Other than that, you’d have to go way back to the 1997-1998 Wolves led by a pair of 20-year-olds named Kevin Garnett & Stephon Marbury. I was 9 and probably still learning English.

Man... what a long journey it’s been.

Canis Pulsus Vol. XVI.

Canis Pulsus is designed to give our Canis Hoopus community a published voice.

A pulse, if you will.

We all know that if CH occupied all seats of the Minnesota Timberwolves front office, we would be preparing to win our 32nd consecutive championship right now. So now is your time to be the teacher/professor/my mom. How would you grade the performances of each member of the Minnesota Timberwolves?

It’s a simple concept, really. Just submit your grades as honestly or sarcastically as you would like. All individual submissions will remain anonymous so no one will know if you were the one voter who gave Leandro Bolmaro an A+ (Sorry, that’s me). Once the survey closes, the results as a whole will be published on Canis Hoopus and (in theory) be snail mailed to everyone’s parents.

Vote link: https://forms.gle/8wwC4wmiL1zg7yn89

*Voting ends Wednesday, 3/2*

Grade each player’s performance so far this season. Grade the coaching staff’s performance so far this season. Grade the front office’s performance so far this season. Grade ownership’s performance so far this season. What do you hope the Timberwolves accomplish during the final quarter of the season the MOST? Will the Timberwolves make the play-in tournament? Will the Timberwolves make the playoffs? With 3/4 of the season over, my feelings on the direction of the Timberwolves are...

