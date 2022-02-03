Dane Moore NBA Podcast: Britt Robson On The Trade Deadline + The Wolves January

On today’s show, Britt Robson of MinnPost joins to discuss the Minnesota Timberwolves evolution in the month of January to becoming a team with an offensive identity, in addition to their previously established defensive identity. We also discuss the case for and against making moves at the trade deadline. And then finally get to the upcoming schedule — that is easier than the past month, but may feature healthier teams.

How Chris Finch has developed an offensive identity for the Wolves

Where the numbers attribute the Wolves offensive growth this month

The trade deadline and the case for the status quo (Britt’s case) and making adjustments on the margins (Dane’s case)

Britt goes off on the TNT crew

An upcoming schedule of four games against Detroit and Sacramento, who are bad, but also getting back to full-health

(If you can’t access the Spotify player, click here to listen to the latest episode).