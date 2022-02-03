NEWS: Karl-Anthony Towns Named To 2022 All-Star Game

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns has been named to the 2022 NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland.

Making his 3rd #NBAAllStar appearance... Karl-Anthony Towns of the @Timberwolves.



Drafted as the 1st overall pick in 2015 out of Kentucky, @KarlTowns is averaging 24.4 PPG, 9.5 RPG and 3.9 APG for the Timberwolves this season. pic.twitter.com/WrRdQS18RQ — #NBAAllStar (@NBAAllStar) February 4, 2022

This is the third All-Star selection for the former No. 1 pick, whom was voted in as a reserve by the NBA Western Conference coaches. Towns was previously an All-Star in 2017-18 and 2018-19. When healthy, Towns has become a perennial selection in an extremely talented conference.

To celebrate, the Timberwolves are offering 32% off all tickets for all remaining February home games. You can purchase them here. This offer ends tonight — Thursday, February 3rd — at midnight.

Entering tonight, the former Kentucky standout is averaging 24.4 points per game on 51.8/40.9/81.0 shooting splits, 9.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.2 blocks and a career-high 1.1 steals in 34.3 minutes played per game across 44 contests. Towns is the only player in the NBA this season to average more than 20 points while shooting better than 50% from the floor and 40% from behind the arc.

This is the first time Towns has averaged north of one block and one steal per game in the same season, which is a testament to the growth he has worked toward on the defensive end of the floor in Minnesota’s new, at-the-level defensive scheme.

Towns has played a pivotal role in the turnaround of the Timberwolves, who currently sit above .500 after the season’s mid-way mark for just the second time in the last 17 seasons, and is well on his way to making good on his promise to the late, great Flip Saunders — the man who drafted him back in 2015 — to turn the Wolves into a consistent playoff team.

The NBA All-Star Game will take place in Cleveland on Sunday, February 20th.