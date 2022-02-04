SBN Reacts Results: Ain’t No Lie, (Sachin) Buy Buy Buy

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Minnesota Timberwolves fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

The results from this past Tuesday’s poll are in and to the surprise of absolutely no one, practically every Minnesota fan want the Timberwolves to be buyers at the deadline:

As I wrote earlier in the week, the answer to this poll question seemed quite obvious at the time — the Timberwolves are having one of their best seasons in over a decade, so it would only make sense that the team be aggressive in trying to upgrade the roster prior to the NBA playoffs.

However...

The old saying “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” also comes to mind. While the Timberwolves are having one of their most successful seasons in franchise history on the court, the off the court “vibes” seem to be equally as good (if not better).

It was at this exact moment that I realized the Timberwolves simply cannot make any trades prior to next week’s deadline.



The chemistry right now is too strong.pic.twitter.com/SdJtHLOFNO — Kyle Theige (@KyleTheige) February 4, 2022

Simply put, this team loves playing basketball together, and they also just love hanging out together. While “chemistry” isn’t something that can be measured with charts or statistical models, it is the life blood of a strong team, which leads us back to the original poll question from Tuesday.

Should the Timberwolves be BUYERS prior to next Thursday’s NBA Trade Deadline? Of course. A variety of injuries to stars over 30-years old has left the Western Conference fairly wide open, and while the Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors are probably in a class of their own, there’s no reason the Timberwolves can’t play themselves out of the play-in tournament all together and guarantee themselves a few home playoff games (maybe against a team like the Memphis Grizzlies or Utah Jazz).

But to get something you have to give something, and that’s where this formula becomes complicated. Despite being floated in various trade rumors, there’s a negative percent chance you can trade Patrick Beverley. Even if you somehow run the risk of losing him in free agency, this franchise simply cannot avoid to break up something that has clearly shown to work at a high level. That same line of thinking goes for a guy like Taurean Prince, who has basically evolved over the last couple of weeks into an elite 3&D guy.

So who are you going to give up? Malik Beasley? Jordan McLaughlin? Leandro Bolmaro? In order to truly upgrade, you’ll likely have to attach a future first-round pick to any of those players, which to me is a tad risky when you consider the laundry list of unknowns facing this franchise starting this summer (i.e. Sachin Gupta’s job status, KAT/Russell’s contract extensions, Beverley’s potential free agency, etc.).

With all that in mind, these next few days in the NBA are going to be like the Timberwolves’ 2021-22 season: a rollercoaster. Expect to see Minnesota associated with a variety of different trade rumors as Sachin Gupta and his staff continue to perform their due diligence, but unless a deal absolutely blows them away and improves the team both on (and off!) the court, don’t be too surprised if the end result next Thursday is a collective “nah, we’re good” from Mayo Clinic Square.

