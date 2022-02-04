Dane Moore NBA Podcast: Why This Is KAT’s Best Season Yet

On today’s show, we react to Karl-Anthony Towns being named an All Star and the Minnesota Timberwolves third win in a row. Outside of breaking down why this is KAT’s best season of his career, we get to Anthony Edwards ordering McDonalds, Taurean Prince’s shooting changing the Wolves trade deadline outlook, and what the return of D’Angelo Russell might entail.

The context behind the stats that make KAT a no-brainer All Star this season

How using KAT in a different way on defense this season is changing his perception as a player

Ant drops 25 and orders McDonalds

Prince up to 39% from deep on the season, and how that has changed the rotation and might change the Wolves’ priorities at the trade deadline

Ant, KAT and Pat Bev all get technicals in the first half against physical Detroit

