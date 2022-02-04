Wolvescast 181: Cluckin’ Hot

As the season moves forward the Timberwolves are finding ways to improve as a team. The first half of the season featured the team winning with their defense. Now, just before the trade deadline the team’s offense has joined the party. On today’s podcast we talk about how the Wolves had the league’s best offense during the month of January. Also Karl Towns as an All-Star reserve, Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels in the Rising Stars Challenge, a review of Target Center food, Ant’s post game interviews, a game and more.

This episode of Wolvescast is sponsored by Ant’s Ant Aunts

