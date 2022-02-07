 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dane Moore NBA Podcast: DLo Returns, Wolves Win 4th In A Row

By Dane Moore
Detroit Pistons v Minnesota Timberwolves Photo by David Berding/Getty Images

On today’s show, we react to the return of D’Angelo Russell to the lineup and the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 4th win in a row. We get into the impact and ripple effect of Russell returning to a team, and specifically bench, that has been rolling lately. Topics today include:

  • Jaden McDaniels playing the best basketball of his career, and the tricky environment he’s developed through during his first two seasons in Minnesota.
  • The return of D’Angelo Russell, and the return of an 11-man rotation for Chris Finch
  • Jordan McLaughlin an DLo both playing, and playing together. Eye test versus numbers.
  • Malik Beasley’s shooting bouncing back, and what’s gone into that over the past few weeks
  • Patrick Beverley sparking energy on a Sunday afternoon that desperately craved energy
  • The Wolves being three games over .500 for the first time since 2019
