Dane Moore NBA Podcast: DLo Returns, Wolves Win 4th In A Row

On today’s show, we react to the return of D’Angelo Russell to the lineup and the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 4th win in a row. We get into the impact and ripple effect of Russell returning to a team, and specifically bench, that has been rolling lately. Topics today include:

Jaden McDaniels playing the best basketball of his career, and the tricky environment he’s developed through during his first two seasons in Minnesota.

The return of D’Angelo Russell, and the return of an 11-man rotation for Chris Finch

Jordan McLaughlin an DLo both playing, and playing together. Eye test versus numbers.

Malik Beasley’s shooting bouncing back, and what’s gone into that over the past few weeks

Patrick Beverley sparking energy on a Sunday afternoon that desperately craved energy

The Wolves being three games over .500 for the first time since 2019

