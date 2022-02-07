Dane Moore NBA Podcast: The Kings As A Wolves Trade Partner + Previewing The Kings Matchup

On today’s show, Dane is joined by Brenden Nunes of The Sacramento Bee to discuss how the Minnesota Timberwolves and Sacramento Kings might be able to work together as trade partners as the deadline approaches, and also how the Wolves and Kings matchup as they are set to play each other twice this week. Topics include:

What are the Kings going to do at the deadline?

Which of the Kings many bigs make the most sense for the Wolves to acquire?

Do Malik Beasley or Naz Reid intrigue Sacramento as players they might want to trade for

Previewing the two-game matchup against the Kings

How Tyrese Halliburton and Davion Mitchell have been thriving in the absence of De’Aaron Fox

Are the Kings better or worse than their 26th ranked net rating suggests?

How Sacramento might matchup with KAT, Ant and DLo

