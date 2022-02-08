Karl-Anthony Towns to Participate in 2022 NBA All-Star 3-Point Contest

The NBA announced late Tuesday afternoon that Minnesota Timberwolves forward/center Karl-Anthony Towns, recently selected to his third All-Star game appearance, will represent the Wolves in the 2022 MTN DEW 3-Point Contest on Saturday, Feb. 19 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. TNT will televise NBA All-Star Saturday Night beginning at 7 p.m. CT.

All-Star Weekend just got even better pic.twitter.com/NBPRP68RI9 — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) February 9, 2022

The Wolves all-time leader in three-pointers made (728), Towns becomes the second Timberwolves player to compete in the contest after Kevin Love did so twice (2012 and 2014), including winning in 2014.

The Edison, New Jersey native has led the Wolves to a 28-25 record this season, including a 16-10 mark at Target Center. In 46 games this year (all starts), Towns has recorded averages of 24.3 points, 9.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.2 blocks and a career-high 1.04 steals per contest while shooting 51.8% from the floor, including 40.6% from long range and 81.4% from the free throw line. He is the only player in the NBA this season to average 20+ points while shooting 50% or better from the field and 40% or more from three-point range. Since returning from Health and Safety Protocols on Jan. 5 vs Oklahoma City (16 games), he is averaging 24.0 points, 10.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. The Wolves went 11-5 in those 16 games.

As for who Karl will be competing against...

2022 NBA All-Star 3-point contestants: Zach LaVine, Desmond Bane, Karl-Anthony Towns, Fred VanVleet, CJ McCollum, Luke Kennard, Patty Mills, Trae Young. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 9, 2022

Despite the absence of guys like Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, this years field is still loaded with elite shooters, which should make for an extremely enjoyable (and competitive) 3-point shootout. In addition to the aforementioned Kevin Love, only one other “big man” has won the 3-point shooting contest, and that was Dirk Nowitzki back in 2005.

On behalf of everyone here at Canis Hoopus, I want to congratulate Karl-Anthony Towns for being selected to one of the NBA All-Star weekend competitions, and am excited to see what type of performance he puts on come February 19.