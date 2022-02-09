2022 NBA Trade Deadline Tracker

Ladies and gentlemen... we are now officially less than 24 hours away from the NBA Trade Deadline! For some, this moment in time can be thought of as a national holiday, ranked right up there with the NBA Lottery, NBA Draft, and the first day of free agency. Whether your team is buying, selling, or a combination of both, this year’s deadline marks the last official day of major transactions on the NBA calendar and simultaneously signals the ramp up to NBA playoffs.

The leadup to this trade deadline was fairly mixed, with some people thinking it could be slow, and others thinking it could be borderline chaotic. While we are still waiting to reach some level of clarity on the Ben Simmons situation, there have already been a handful of major moves across the Association, with more deals likely to happen over the next 24 hours. I’ll continue to update this thread as more deals get announced, but for now let’s look at the transactions that HAVE been finalized over the last week or so:

Rebuild vs. Reload

The Clippers are trading Eric Bledsoe, Justise Winslow, Keon Johnson and future second-round pick to the Trail Blazers for Norman Powell and Robert Covington, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 4, 2022

The first major domino to drop occurred this past Friday, when the Portland Trailblazers finally threw in the white towel and embraced a full-on rebuild around Damian Lillard. While many people (myself included) thought the Blazers could get much, much more for a package of Powell/Covington, they did clean up their books while also taking a flier on Keon Johnson, who was drafted 21st overall in the 2021 NBA Draft.

As for the Clippers... now would be the appropriate time to insert the Jesse Pinkman “he can’t keep getting away with it” GIF but with Steve Ballmer’s face on it.

The Clippers — who are nipping at the heels of the Minnesota Timberwolves for playoff positioning, somehow turned a bunch of “meh” into two significant pieces, one for this year (Covington) and one for this season and beyond (Powell). If (and it’s still a relatively big IF), the Clippers get one or both of Paul George and Kawhi Leonard back before the playoffs, they are going to be an extremely tough team to beat.

Cleveland’s Crisis LeVerted

The Cavs are sending a package to the Pacers that includes Ricky Rubio’s expiring contract and a lottery-protected 2022 and first-round pick and two second round picks, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/CxLM9S5wvr — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2022

OK, the Cleveland Cavaliers weren’t actually facing a true crisis, but after losing Ricky Rubio to a season-ending injury and with Colin Sexton still on the shelf, the Cavs low-key desperately needed to make a move, especially considering how wide open the top of the Eastern Conference is.

Caris LeVert isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, but the dude can flat-out score, and if he buys into a certain role in Cleveland, this Cavs team has all the necessary tools to make a push for home court in the first round of the playoffs.

As for Indiana — this appears to be a similar deal to what Portland did earlier in the week in terms of taking the first step towards a total rebuild. Rubio’s expiring contract means that Indiana avoided having to pay LeVert this summer, and the picks they got can be added to whatever they eventually get from trading a guy like Myles Turner or Domantas Sabonis.

Look At These Pelicans Fly!

Full trade, per sources:

Blazers: Josh Hart, Tomas Satoransky, Nickeil Walker-Alexander, Didi Louzada, 2022 protected first-round pick, two second-round picks.

Pelicans: CJ McCollum, Larry Nance, Tony Snell. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2022

One of the more under the radar rumors leading up to the NBA Trade Deadline involved CJ McCollum. The (now former) Blazers guard had been linked primarily to New York and New Orleans, with the Pelicans finally swooping in early Tuesday morning to get a deal done.

My quick, uneducated analysis of this deal is similar to the Michael Scott “win-win-win” scenario from The Office. After dumping Powell and Covington for scraps, it was clear that Portland would make additional moves to clean the slate around Dame, and getting Alexander-Walker and Hart in addition to a GOOD first round pick (if it falls between 5-14 this summer Portland will get it) is a nice little haul.

Portland's plan is to fully reshape roster around Damian Lillard now. Portland created a $21M trade exception today, potentially $60M in salary cap space this summer, multiple draft picks and assets via Pels and Clippers trades. Plan is to pursue high-end talent now, not retreat. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2022

As Woj went on to report, Portland basically pulled the plug on the Neil Olshey era once and for all, and it resulted in some serious cap savings, a few young prospects, and a handful of first and second round picks. With Lillard still on the roster, it seems like the Blazers will now pivot this summer to retooling rather than rebuilding as they make one last gasp at putting a contending team around their franchise point guard.

On the other side of the ledger — I LOVE this deal for New Orleans. Ever since trading Anthony Davis to the Lakers, it hasn’t exactly been a stretch of home runs (or even doubles) for Pelicans GM David Griffin, but this latest transaction is a step in the right direction for a New Orleans team desperate to put a winning roster around Zion Williamson.

Speaking of Zion — he is still rehabbing his foot (ironically in Portland), and there is no official timetable as to when he might return. Regardless, the Pelicans did get better on Tuesday, not only with the addition of McCollum to their backcourt, but also by acquiring Canis fan favorite Larry Nance, Jr. The Pels will likely roll out some version of Graham, CJ, Ingram, Nance, and Valančiūnas until Zion gets back, which is just frisky enough to secure a top-10 seed in the West and maybe even make some noise if they can get past the play-in tournament.

KANGZ!

Jeremy Lamb AND Justin Holiday. https://t.co/0GbRwKcRBP — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2022

The biggest “WTF” trade of deadline season has to be what the Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers pulled off on Tuesday, with Indiana receiving a package of Buddy Hield and Tyrese Haliburton in exchange for Domas Sabonis.

From a Kings perspective, it’s not that Sabonis isn’t really good (he is!), it’s more so the fact that had other teams around the league known Haliburton was indeed available, I feel like they could have gotten much, MUCH more. Sacramento was facing a major decision in regards to their crowded backcourt, and while most people thought they would eventually unload De’Aaron Fox, they zagged while others were zigging and decided to unload the 21-year old PG out of Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

As for the Pacers here — this is truly a home run deal. The Pacers roster from top to bottom just seemed like an unorganized mess, and by moving Sabonis for Haliburton, they now have their PG of the future while simultaneously creating more space (literally) for Myles Turner, who (according to reports) would like to STAY in Indiana now and play with Haliburton. The Pacers have been very active this week, first trading LeVert for picks and now Sabonis for Haliburton (and Hield), and I’d imagine we see them make even more moves this summer as they continue to revamp their roster for Rick Carlisle.

Is Portland Done Dealing? NAW

The Jazz are sending out the two second-round picks in the deal, sources tell ESPN. Alexander-Walker, 23, has the chance to make an impact on the Jazz's bench and assuredly will benefit in Utah's development system. Averaged 13 points for Pels and will be a part of rotation. https://t.co/rvZ6SN1Zmx — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 9, 2022

Before Nickeil Alexander-Walker even had a chance to visit one of the 12,000 breweries in Portland, he was quickly re-routed to the Jazz in exchange for Joe Ingles’ expiring contract (he’s out for the season due to injury), Elijah Hughes, and a second-round pick.

As for Utah, they apparently did this move to 1) take a flyer on NAW and 2) avoid the luxury tax, while the Spurs likely did this move to get a solid guard in Satoransky.

Overall, not the sexiest of deals, but likely one that will lead to additional moves prior to today’s deadline.

As mentioned at the top, I’ll continue to update this post between now and 3:00pm EST tomorrow when the window for making trades officially comes to an end.