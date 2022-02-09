Dane Moore NBA Podcast: Five Wins In A Row For The Wolves

On today’s show, we react to the Minnesota Timberwolves fifth consecutive win and 13th win in their past 18 games — a win over the short-handed Kings in the first half of a mid-week back-to-back in Sacramento. In tonight’s win, the story again was the Wolves bench leading the way. Topics today include:

Jordan McLaughlin’s massive impact since being reinserted into the Wolves’ rotation, and Finch calling him the MVP of late

The shooting 180s from Taurean Prince, Jaden McDaniels and Malik Beasley

How Beasley’s new role this season has spiked his 3-point volume to Steph Curry-level heights

Karl-Anthony Towns’ consistent play and emotions since returning from COVID

Anthony Edwards’ worst game of the season, and what is behind his recent struggles (looking at physical fatigue of the knees versus mental fatigue of a long season)

