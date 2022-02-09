Dane Moore NBA Podcast: Five Wins In A Row For The Wolves

On today’s show, we react to the Minnesota Timberwolves fifth consecutive win and 13th win in their past 18 games — a win over the short-handed Kings in the first half of a mid-week back-to-back in Sacramento. In tonight’s win, the story again was the Wolves bench leading the way. Topics today include:
- Jordan McLaughlin’s massive impact since being reinserted into the Wolves’ rotation, and Finch calling him the MVP of late
- The shooting 180s from Taurean Prince, Jaden McDaniels and Malik Beasley
- How Beasley’s new role this season has spiked his 3-point volume to Steph Curry-level heights
- Karl-Anthony Towns’ consistent play and emotions since returning from COVID
- Anthony Edwards’ worst game of the season, and what is behind his recent struggles (looking at physical fatigue of the knees versus mental fatigue of a long season)
