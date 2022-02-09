Bleav in Timberwolves Podcast EP. 66 - Trade Deadline Discussion with Kyle Theige

The NBA trade deadline sits less than two days away and the Minnesota Timberwolves could potentially be one team that is looking to make some moves.

The vibes are good, the wins are starting to come in bunches, but it remains clear that the Wolves could shore up some of their problems by scouring the trade front and finding some well-fitting pieces to fill the gaps.

Kyle Theige, Editor-in-Chief of Canis Hoopus, joins Brendan on today’s show to talk about the deadline around the NBA, the semi-blockbuster moves that have already happened, and what that all means for the Wolves.

Some of the things that you’ll hear on today’s pod:

Favorite trade targets

Realistic options

Quiet ass fans

McCollum & Sabonis trade thoughts

& more!

