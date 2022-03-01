Dane Moore NBA Podcast: Taking Care Of The Cavs

On today’s show, we discuss the Minnesota Timberwolves going into Cleveland and handling the Cavs size, unlike the last time these two teams matched up. A crunch time 3 by Karl-Anthony Towns triggered by D’Angelo Russell, Patrick Beverley guarding 7-footers, the bench kick-starting the offense and Jaden McDaniels leveling carry the conversation today.
- Beating the Cavs (who were without Darius Garland and Caris LeVert) was going to be about managing the bigs
- Patrick Beverley checking Lauri Markkanen
- How Karl-Anthony Towns’ game-winner was a product of KAT and DLo slowly learning how to play together in late-game situations
- The Bench Five providing a much-needed spark in the second quarter that got the starters going in the third quarter
- Jaden McDaniels clearly leveling up over the past month, and how foul trouble still plagues his overall rhythm
Loading comments...