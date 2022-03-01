Dane Moore NBA Podcast: Taking Care Of The Cavs

On today’s show, we discuss the Minnesota Timberwolves going into Cleveland and handling the Cavs size, unlike the last time these two teams matched up. A crunch time 3 by Karl-Anthony Towns triggered by D’Angelo Russell, Patrick Beverley guarding 7-footers, the bench kick-starting the offense and Jaden McDaniels leveling carry the conversation today.

Beating the Cavs (who were without Darius Garland and Caris LeVert) was going to be about managing the bigs

Patrick Beverley checking Lauri Markkanen

How Karl-Anthony Towns’ game-winner was a product of KAT and DLo slowly learning how to play together in late-game situations

The Bench Five providing a much-needed spark in the second quarter that got the starters going in the third quarter

Jaden McDaniels clearly leveling up over the past month, and how foul trouble still plagues his overall rhythm

