Dane Moore NBA Podcast: Is This The Best Wolves Team Since 2004?

On today’s show, we get into the Minnesota Timberwolves winning their sixth in a row. The first time they have done that since 2004. And that leads to asking the question of Is this the best Timberwolves team since 2004?

I run through the other seasons that the Wolves have won more than the 38 wins they currently have since 2004 and ultimately come down to deciphering between this year’s Wolves team and the 2017-18 team led by Tom Thibodeau and Jimmy Butler.

We also get into Malik Beasley setting the franchise record for made 3s in a game, and take a look at the run Beasley has been on shooting the ball since Christmas. And along those lines, dig into the Wolves 3-point shooting as a team since the turn of the new year.

Also discussed is Anthony Edwards returning from his knee injury — using audio from Edwards’ postgame press conference on what the symptoms are that he’s been dealing with in that knee.

