Dane Moore NBA Podcast: Britt Robson On The Minnesota Timberwolves, Who Just Keep Winning

On today’s show, Britt Robson of MinnPost joins to discuss the now 38-29 Minnesota Timberwolves, who have won 22 of their last 31 games and are currently on a six-game winning streak. The focus of today’s show is on the Wolves hot run over the past two months, but we also get into comparing this season’s Wolves to the 2017-18 Wolves. It’s a wide-ranging conversation including but not limited to the following topics:

Rolling, winning 22 games since the calendar turned to 2022

Is this the best Wolves team since 2004?

What role a generally easier schedule has played in recent success

How KAT has evolved as a player from his time under Tom Thibodeau to what he has become under Chris Finch

The underrated role Malik Beasley has played in the Wolves being the No. 1 offense in the league since January 1st

Patrick Beverley mania

