Wolvescast 185: Viper of Hornets

Everything seems to be coming together for the Minnesota Timberwolves. They’ve won six games in a row. Their star players are mostly in top form and their depth continues to grow as the season progresses. It all comes at the perfect time with the playoffs only one month away. On this episode of the podcast we discuss the massive home court advantage that is being formed at Target Center. Also Beasley’s big night, Towns winning the Three Point Contest, listener mail, NBA word games, our own game and more.

This episode of Wolvescast is sponsored by Pat Bev’s Vacuum Cannon

EPISODE LINKS