Game Preview 68: Wolves at Magic

Game Info

Who: Minnesota Timberwolves (38-29) at Orlando Magic (17-50)

When: 6:00 pm CST

TV: Bally Sports North

Radio: 830 WCCO AM Radio

Line: Wolves -8 (courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook)

What to Watch For

Opportunity to go for SEVEN in a row.



Wolves at Magic

6pm CT, Amway Center

» @BallySportsNOR Extra

» @wccoradio

» https://t.co/gPhx0nwXoS



Preview » https://t.co/GdnEPOPOq5 pic.twitter.com/ebQ4Vd7DfK — Minnesota Timberwwwwwwolves (@Timberwolves) March 11, 2022

Well, the last few weeks have certainly been a blast, in part bolstered by the Wolves playing teams who are not even remotely interested in winning games. That sort of continues tonight, as they play the Magic, who have the worst record in the entire league.

In a sort of bizarre twist, though, tonight’s matchup against the worst team in the league is likely a step-up in competition compared to the current versions of Portland and Oklahoma City. Either way, the Wolves are 7.5-point road favorites with an opportunity to extend their current winning streak to seven games.

I’m not looking for a lot tonight, outside of just keeping their current rhythm rolling. They don’t really need to change much from what they’ve been doing, so we’re kind of in a holding pattern for one more day.

If, I were to try to look for something interesting, it would be how Anthony Edwards will look, if he plays. He made his return from injury on Wednesday, and looked fine but not great. I’m sure he needs a few reps to get back into the swing of things, and even just a few opportunities tonight would be helpful in establishing a rhythm before the team heads to Miami for tomorrow night’s game.

On that note, I haven’t really felt like there was any “trap game” possibilities in a while, but this probably qualifies. It would be relatively easy for the team to look past Orlando and towards Miami, so it will be on Chris Finch, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Patrick Beverley to make sure this team is locked in and ready to take care of business.

As for Orlando, I’m just looking forward to watching their young guys. I’m not sure they have a future star or superstar on the roster, but they have a lot of intriguing pieces, including Minnesota’s own Jalen Suggs. That should be fun!

Aside from that, let’s take care of business and stay healthy.

Injury Report

Minnesota @Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tomorrow’s game at Orlando:



QUESTIONABLE

Edwards - Left Patella Tendinopathy

McLaughlin - Right Groin Tightness

Prince - Back Spasms

Vanderbilt - Left Quad Contusion



OUT

Wright IV - G League, Two-Way — Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) March 10, 2022

As of writing, we still don’t know who will/won’t play, but I would guess that, as usual, most of these guys will play. This isn’t a situation where Minnesota is playing a team loaded with G-League level players. Orlando has a horrible record, but you still have to show up. Just ask the Wolves.

The Pick

I mentioned earlier that this is a potential let-down spot, but I’m still riding with this team. Give me Wolves -7.5, and following along at DraftKings. I trust that this team is mature enough to continue to show up and take care of business. Even if this is somehow a step up in competition compared to the past few games, this is still the team with the worst record in the NBA. They should take care of business tonight so long as they are prepared to defend even a little bit.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.