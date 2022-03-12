 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dane Moore NBA Podcast: Orlando Snaps The Winning Streak

By Dane Moore
Minnesota Timberwolves v Orlando Magic Photo by Fernando Medina/NBAE via Getty Images

On today’s show, we discuss the Minnesota Timberwolves six-game winning coming to a halt on Friday night in Orlando against the Magic. We get into a game full of foul trouble and the Wolves going ice cold from deep in the second half. The conversation also turns to looking ahead to Miami on Saturday night in a game, like most of the games for the rest of the season if the Wolves want to avoid the play-in, that will be a must-win.

  • The Wolves missing 17 3s in the final 17 minutes of the game
  • If KAT gets in foul trouble in the playoffs, how will they deal with it?
  • Ant leads the team in scoring, looks like his old, explosive self
  • Changes in KAT’s shot selection and free throw mechanics
  • Looking ahead to the Miami matchup
(If you can’t access the Spotify player, click here to listen to the latest episode).

