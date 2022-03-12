Dane Moore NBA Podcast: Orlando Snaps The Winning Streak

On today’s show, we discuss the Minnesota Timberwolves six-game winning coming to a halt on Friday night in Orlando against the Magic. We get into a game full of foul trouble and the Wolves going ice cold from deep in the second half. The conversation also turns to looking ahead to Miami on Saturday night in a game, like most of the games for the rest of the season if the Wolves want to avoid the play-in, that will be a must-win.

The Wolves missing 17 3s in the final 17 minutes of the game

If KAT gets in foul trouble in the playoffs, how will they deal with it?

Ant leads the team in scoring, looks like his old, explosive self

Changes in KAT’s shot selection and free throw mechanics

Looking ahead to the Miami matchup

(If you can’t access the Spotify player, click here to listen to the latest episode).