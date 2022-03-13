Dane Moore NBA Podcast: Wolves Take Down The Heat

On today’s show, we discuss the Minnesota Timberwolves getting back on track with a win over the Heat in Miami on Saturday. A game that had a weird arc, due to Karl-Anthony Towns again picking up three fouls in the first quarter. But this time a game where the Wolves bench picked him up, fueled by a double-double from Naz Reid and by Jaylen Nowell leading the team in scoring.

Eight Wolves score in double figures in perhaps the most balanced performance of the season

Finding ways to get Jaylen Nowell on the floor and why he could be a critical piece come a playoff series

The value of playing Malik Beasley and Taurean Prince around the Big 3 compared to playing two of Jaden McDaniels, Patrick Beverley and Jarred Vanderbilt around KAT, DLo and Ant

A roster that’s beginning to make a lot of sense

(If you can’t access the Spotify player, click here to listen to the latest episode).