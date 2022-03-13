Dane Moore NBA Podcast: Wolves Take Down The Heat

On today’s show, we discuss the Minnesota Timberwolves getting back on track with a win over the Heat in Miami on Saturday. A game that had a weird arc, due to Karl-Anthony Towns again picking up three fouls in the first quarter. But this time a game where the Wolves bench picked him up, fueled by a double-double from Naz Reid and by Jaylen Nowell leading the team in scoring.
- Eight Wolves score in double figures in perhaps the most balanced performance of the season
- Finding ways to get Jaylen Nowell on the floor and why he could be a critical piece come a playoff series
- The value of playing Malik Beasley and Taurean Prince around the Big 3 compared to playing two of Jaden McDaniels, Patrick Beverley and Jarred Vanderbilt around KAT, DLo and Ant
- A roster that’s beginning to make a lot of sense
Loading comments...