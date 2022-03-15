Dane Moore NBA Podcast: KAT Drops 60 On The Spurs

On today’s show, we get into Karl-Anthony Towns’ 60-point performance in San Antonio on Monday and discuss how KAT is aggressively making his case to be on one of the All NBA teams. With making an All NBA team comes the ability for KAT to sign a 4-year, $200 million contract extension this summer. So we also dig into what that contract would look like if he qualifies — and why that should be what Minnesota Timberwolves fans are cheering for, even if it comes with a higher annual price tag.

KAT goes off for 60, highlighted by a 32-point third quarter

Why KAT making All NBA this season and signing a supermax contract is the best-case scenario for the Wolves in the long-term clarity it would provide

The correlation between KAT good games and Anthony Edwards having quiet games

Why D’Angelo Russell thinks the Wolves needed to lose that game in Orlando that broke up the winning streak

Relishing in how big of a deal it is that the Wolves have the No. 1 offense in the NBA since January 1st

(If you can’t access the Spotify player, click here to listen to the latest episode).