Bleav in Timberwolves Podcast EP. 68 - Should We Worry About Anthony Edwards?

The Minnesota Timberwolves currently sit 10 (TEN!) games over .500 with 12 games left in the regular season. They find themselves in the thick of the playoff hunt, with their eyes firmly set on trying to avoid the play-in tournament altogether. With only being a few games back from the 4 seed, the Wolves are hoping to make a push to get to at least the 6th spot in the Western Conference.

On today’s show, Brendan breaks down that playoff race and gives a quick glimpse at just how good the Wolves have been this season.

Along with that, Brendan talks about Karl-Anthony Towns going for a franchise record 60 points against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night, Jaden McDaniels potentially missing time with an injury, and if Anthony Edwards’ poor play of late is something, nothing, or everything!

