Dane Moore NBA Podcast: Do The Wolves Have Swag?

On today’s show, we discuss the Minnesota Timberwolves ninth win in their past 10 games — a 20-point victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. And as the Wolves keep winning their confidence keeps growing, which reminded me of the progression of confidence the Memphis Grizzlies caught early in the season and have parlayed into currently being the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. So we also look into similarities there. Topics include:

Do the Wolves have swag?

KAT’s growing ability to draw fouls (and lingering propensity to get called for them)

The Pat Bev and KAT leadership duo

Reflecting on a weird stretch in the schedule, and looking forward to the final 11 games

The importance of Taurean Prince during Jaden McDaniels’ injury absence

An announcement on a Wolves watch party for the Boston game on March 27th

(If you can’t access the Spotify player, click here to listen to the latest episode).